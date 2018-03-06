PSL 2018: The Hype of Yayvo Cricket Festival Just Got Bigger with Extra Discounts!

It’s the start of the spring and the fragrance of cricket is in the air. Yes, it’s time for Pakistan Super League and the first week of the league has been astonishing for the fans. The matches have been fantastic so far, and the players are on fire. In short, the cricket fans are delighted with the overall league and enjoying the sport tremendously. Two rounds of the matches have come to the end. In the first round, Karachi Kings was on top by winning all the matches. In the second round, Multan Sultan has taken the place of Karachi Kings. A nation who is passionate about cricket, starting its league was a huge milestone. Since its start in 2016, PSL has been going strong and successful in Pakistan and has been able to achieve the targets for which it was meant. Not only it has reawakened the passion of cricket in youngsters, but it has also reopened the gates of international cricket in Pakistan. The exciting news for Cricket lovers in PSL 2018, the Eliminator playoffs and the Final Match will be played in Lahore and Karachi respectively.



Get Up to 75% Discounts on Yayvo Cricket Festival 2018

Pakistan Super League is playing an exceptional role in revival of cricket in Pakistan and keeping up with that spirit; Yayvo.com has launched #YayvoCricketFestival18 which is highly unique and unseen before in the shopping world. The shopping festival has been going strong since the start, and Yayvo.com is taking it another step forward by increasing discounts. Overall, there is a discount up to 75% on Mobile Phones, LED TVs, Gaming Consoles, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances and Sports Goods. Meezan bank is facilitating the Yayvo customers by providing an additional discount of 10% on all products.

If you pay for the products through Easypaisa mobile account, you will get cash back of 10% on every product. Vouch 365 and iFlix have also come forward and collaborated with Yayvo.com to become gifting partners in the #YayvoCricketFestival18.

Tickets for PSL 2018 Eliminator 1 and 2

People who want to get their #TicketToCricket should visit Yayvo.com because it is the official online ticketing partner for PSL 3. It’s providing the opportunity to its customers to book the tickets for Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 rounds and get them delivered at home. The Eliminator rounds will take place in Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium on 20th and 21st March respectively. Book your tickets before they get sold out.

Tickets Price for PSL 2018 Final

Cricket fans are over the moon because final match will take place in the City of Lights. The tickets will go live on Yayvo.com by 15th of March 2018. The prices & Enclosures of the Final Match Tickets are:

People who want to book the tickets for the Final Match of PSL 2018 can subscribe here for further updates.



Take Price Control in Your Hands with #WhatThePrice

This season, Yayvo.com is reaching unparalleled heights in facilitating its customers. They are introducing #WhatThePrice for avid Twitter users. All you have to do is retweet the tweet. Yayvo.com will reduce the price of the product based on the number of retweets. This social activity aims to give the price control in the hands of the customers. This competition will take place thrice during Yayvo Cricket Festival. The first competition took place on 2nd March and was a huge success. There were more than 300 retweets and the final discount on Samsung LED TV was 24,999/- The second competition is on Friday 9th March 2018. Retweet to reduce the price of the selected product; name of the last product will be disclosed on Twitter later.

Official PSL Kits 2018

Like PSL 2017, this year Yayvo.com has restocked PSL Kits for the fans so that you can #WearYourTeam. Official jerseys, caps, bottles, mugs, and uppers are available on the website in the colours of Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans. Yayvo.com is the official partner of Karachi Kings; you can get official merchandise of Karachi Kings from Yayvo.com.

Cricket fans can follow the social media pages of Yayvo.com and participate in the competitions to win signed jerseys by Imad Waseem and Babar Azam as giveaways.

