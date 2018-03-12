Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

12 dead, several injured in separate accidents in Balochistan

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Photo: Geo News file

HUB: At least six passengers lost their lives in a car accident near Bela in Hub, rescue officials informed Geo News on Monday.

The collision of a passenger bus and car left over 12 injured as well.

According to rescue officials, the injured passengers were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

In another incident in the province's Khuzdar district, a passenger coach fell into a ditch as it attempted to avoid a collision with an approaching car.

Six persons were reported dead in the accident, according to Levies officials. 

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Updated 36 minutes ago
Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Updated an hour ago
Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Updated an hour ago
Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

 Updated an hour ago
Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM