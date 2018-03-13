Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PCB reschedules Pak-WI T20I series on request of Sindh govt

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

DUBAI: Pakistan and West Indies will play T20Is on three consecutive days after Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the series itinerary on the request of Sindh Government.

According to an official of PCB, the three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies will now be played on 1st, 2nd and 3rd April instead of 1st, 2nd and 4th April as announced earlier.

“The dates have been adjusted so that there is no match on the occasion of the anniversary of former PM of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4th,” said an official of PCB.

“This has been done on the advice of the Sindh Government,” the official added.

PCB had earlier announced that West Indies has confirmed to play three T20is in Pakistan early next month.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars face off in Sharjah tonight

Updated an hour ago
NZ all-rounder Santner out for up to nine months due to knee surgery

NZ all-rounder Santner out for up to nine months due to knee surgery

 Updated 2 hours ago
PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

PSL 3 final tickets to go on sale tonight

Updated 2 hours ago
Sevilla stun Man Utd to make Champions League quarters

Sevilla stun Man Utd to make Champions League quarters

 Updated 2 hours ago
United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi

United earlier struggled as it was searching for winning formula: Ronchi

 Updated 13 hours ago
Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

Which teams make it to the PSL playoffs? Here are the scenarios

Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness

Pakistani-American doctors ready to work with PCB on players' fitness

 Updated 16 hours ago
FIFA restores Pakistan Football Federation’s membership

FIFA restores Pakistan Football Federation’s membership

 Updated 17 hours ago
Rabada back as No. 1 Test bowler after 11-wicket haul

Rabada back as No. 1 Test bowler after 11-wicket haul

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM