PCB reschedules Pak-WI T20I series on request of Sindh govt

DUBAI: Pakistan and West Indies will play T20Is on three consecutive days after Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the series itinerary on the request of Sindh Government.



According to an official of PCB, the three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies will now be played on 1st, 2nd and 3rd April instead of 1st, 2nd and 4th April as announced earlier.

“The dates have been adjusted so that there is no match on the occasion of the anniversary of former PM of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4th,” said an official of PCB.

“This has been done on the advice of the Sindh Government,” the official added.

PCB had earlier announced that West Indies has confirmed to play three T20is in Pakistan early next month.