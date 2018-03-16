Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

PPP, PTI always look towards umpire's finger, shortcuts to power: Nawaz

By
Awais Yousafzai

Friday Mar 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the purpose of politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is to just fool people, adding that, "they always look towards the umpire’s finger and want to enter through the backdoor".

"Things have come to point where they are holding rallies of 100-200 people," he deplored. 

The former premier made the remarks while interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family.

He claimed that they have not taken assistance from any international body, unlike the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as they have enough material on their own. 

Moreover, Nawaz also said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will include judicial reforms in its upcoming election manifesto, terming it a need of the hour.

"The door of reforms should always remain open," he asserted. 

The party supremo also questioned the purpose of removing him as the PML-N president, saying they will continue to play their role to ensure transparent elections. 

"If they wanted us to lose in the Senate elections, then they should have used their own power," he said further. 

Referring to the surprise dismissal of the PML-N government in Balochistan earlier this year, Nawaz said, "what sort of democracy is this that an elected provincial government was removed".

The three-time premier also questioned the recent election of Balochistan independent senator Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman of the Upper House. 

"Who is Sanjrani. He was named by a group of six senators and became the chairman. Everyone knows who is behind them," claimed Nawaz.  

