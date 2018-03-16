Pakistani citizen deported from Holland

Immigration authorities claimed Rehmat Hayat, a resident of Nowshera, was staying in Holland illegally. Geo News screengrab

A Pakistani citizen was deported from Holland on Friday.

Immigration authorities claimed Rehmat Hayat, a resident of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was staying in Holland illegally.

Hayat was detained upon landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Immigration officials said he was handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

A total of 544,105 Pakistanis were deported from different countries from 2012 to 2017 (up to June 30), with the majority (116,185) in the year 2015.

The major reasons behind deportation were overstaying, illegal entry, illegal immigration.

According to data obtained through official sources, the majority of the 116,185 Pakistanis were deported in the year 2015, followed by 111,084 in the year 2016, 87,165 in 2017, 79,539 in 2013 and 71,723 in 2012.

The majority were deported due to overstaying while 3,763 people were deported on the charges of illegal entry, followed by 2,959 deportees, who were thrown out on account of illegal immigration.

The majority was deported from Saudi Arabia and the number was 64,689 in the year 2017. A total of 5,115 Pakistanis were deported from the United Arab Emirates in the year 2017, 9,987 in 2016, 8,690 in 2015, 8,434 in 2014, 9,597 in 2013 and 1,0235 in 2012. A total of 2,815 Pakistanis were deported from Turkey in 2017.

A total of 1,490 Pakistanis were deported from Malaysia in the year 2017 while 3664, 3910, 4265, 1727, 1068 were deported from 2016 to 2012 respectively.

A total of 1,266 Pakistanis were deported from Oman in the year 2017. The United Kingdom deported a total of 894 Pakistanis the year 2017.