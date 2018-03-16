Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Adnan Malik

Pakistani citizen deported from Holland

By
Adnan Malik

Friday Mar 16, 2018

Immigration authorities claimed Rehmat Hayat, a resident of Nowshera, was staying in Holland illegally. Geo News screengrab

A Pakistani citizen was deported from Holland on Friday. 

Immigration authorities claimed Rehmat Hayat, a resident of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was staying in Holland illegally.

Hayat was detained upon landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. 

Immigration officials said he was handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

A total of 544,105 Pakistanis were deported from different countries from 2012 to 2017 (up to June 30), with the majority (116,185) in the year 2015.

The major reasons behind deportation were overstaying, illegal entry, illegal immigration.

According to data obtained through official sources, the majority of the 116,185 Pakistanis were deported in the year 2015, followed by 111,084 in the year 2016, 87,165 in 2017, 79,539 in 2013 and 71,723 in 2012.

The majority were deported due to overstaying while 3,763 people were deported on the charges of illegal entry, followed by 2,959 deportees, who were thrown out on account of illegal immigration.

Over 500,000 Pakistanis deported in 2012-2017—majority from Saudi

The major reasons behind deportation were overstay, illegal entry, illegal immigration

The majority was deported from Saudi Arabia and the number was 64,689 in the year 2017. A total of 5,115 Pakistanis were deported from the United Arab Emirates in the year 2017, 9,987 in 2016, 8,690 in 2015, 8,434 in 2014, 9,597 in 2013 and 1,0235 in 2012. A total of 2,815 Pakistanis were deported from Turkey in 2017.

A total of 1,490 Pakistanis were deported from Malaysia in the year 2017 while 3664, 3910, 4265, 1727, 1068 were deported from 2016 to 2012 respectively.

A total of 1,266 Pakistanis were deported from Oman in the year 2017. The United Kingdom deported a total of 894 Pakistanis the year 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB records statements of 5 officials over Imran's use of helicopters

NAB records statements of 5 officials over Imran's use of helicopters

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Pakistan doing ‘bare minimum’ to help, says US official

Pakistan doing ‘bare minimum’ to help, says US official

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Organs of those killed in accidents should be used for transplants, Dr Adib Rizvi tells SC

Organs of those killed in accidents should be used for transplants, Dr Adib Rizvi tells SC

 Updated an hour ago
Ashiana housing case: Punjab govt suspends Ahad Cheema

Ashiana housing case: Punjab govt suspends Ahad Cheema

Updated an hour ago
Another judge recuses from hearing Shoaib Shaikh money laundering, degree mill case

Another judge recuses from hearing Shoaib Shaikh money laundering, degree mill case

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Imran to address PTI’s social media summit in Lahore

Imran to address PTI’s social media summit in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Shehbaz to address PML-N rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today

Shehbaz to address PML-N rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today

 Updated 3 hours ago
Polish Ice Warriors recall defeat by Pakistan´s 'Savage Mountain'

Polish Ice Warriors recall defeat by Pakistan´s 'Savage Mountain'

 Updated 3 hours ago
PM Abbasi meets Congressman Ted Yoho, US officials in Washington

PM Abbasi meets Congressman Ted Yoho, US officials in Washington

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM