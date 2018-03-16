Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
Talha Hashmi
,
Zeeshan Shah

Men accused of raping college girls confess in police custody

By
Talha Hashmi
,
Zeeshan Shah

Friday Mar 16, 2018

KARACHI: Four suspected members of a gang alleged to be involved in raping college girls confessed while in police custody, sources informed Geo News.

The four were sent on a judicial remand until March 28 in an illegal weapons’ possession case. 

The four young men were apprehended from the Samanabad area of the metropolis. However, owing to the reluctance of the victims to lodge a complaint, the police had to book them for weapons' possession.

The police said they have given their complete assurance to the victims and their families of protecting their identities if they come forward and register a sexual assault case as the state cannot become a complainant in such cases. 

Moreover, sources said that senior police officers have put their heads together along with their legal team to figure out a way forward if the victims do not register a case against the suspects.

Videos, weapons recovered 

DIG West Amir Farooqi had said on Thursday that police also recovered videos of the alleged abuse incidents from the suspects, adding that the gang used to con women by making false promises of marriage and employment.

The suspects have been identified as Daniyal Ahmed, Afaq Ahmed, Asad Niazi and Ghufran Mirza. 

Moreover, police had claimed to have recovered an SMG rifle and three pistols from the suspects.

"They [the suspects] used to abuse women at a farmhouse, and we have found photographs of them carrying weapons on their social media profiles," Farooqi had said.

A case was registered against them at the Samanabad Police Station for illegal weapons possession. 

Comments

