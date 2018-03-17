12-year-old Bengal tigress dies at Lahore zoo

LAHORE: A 12-year-old Bengal tigress died in Lahore zoo Saturday morning, a few days after the passing away of another tigress.



The zoo spokesperson informed that the tigress died due to parasitic disease. The tigress was brought to the zoo when she was three years old, the spokesperson said.

The body has been sent to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences for postmortem.

The total population of Bengal tigers in the zoo is recorded to be 19.

The frequent deaths of animals at Lahore zoo has raised a fresh wave of questions against its management.

On Tuesday, an eight-year-old Bengal tigress died at Lahore zoo. The tigress was at Bahawalpur zoo and brought to Lahore in 2014, a zoo spokesperson told Geo.tv.

In November 2017, a male cheetah passed away due to diarrhoea after spending just 30 days at the zoo.

The four-year-old cheetah and its female pair were imported from South Africa on October 29, 2017. However, the female cheetah had died earlier.

Similarly, frequent deaths of animals have also been reported at Peshawar zoo, which was inaugurated last month.

As many as three animals have died at the zoo, including a 10-year-old snow leopard , 10-year-old monkey and four-year-old fallow deer.

The snow leopard, who the officials said died his natural death, was brought to the zoo from Galiyat and was scheduled to be taken back on April 15 due to hot weather.



On the other hand, the monkey had died at the zoo after being attacked by a wolf. Following this, a four-year-old fallow deer of American-African origin passed away in the zoo.