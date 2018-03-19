Supreme Court dissatisfied with report on Faizabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court came down hard on a report submitted by an intelligence agency regarding the source of funding of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the leader of the religious party behind the Faizabad sit-in last year.



The apex court had taken notice of the anti-judiciary remarks during the weeks-long protest and the subsequent blockades of roads.

A two-member bench of the court, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case today.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the report of the country’s premier intelligence agency on the issue, Justice Isa remarked that the bench, at the last hearing, had inquired from the agency to inform it of the source of Rizvi’s funding.

The court inquired from the deputy attorney general (DAG), who submitted the report on behalf of the agency, how he can be satisfied with the agency’s report and expressed surprise that the agency is unaware of Rizvi’s source of income. Justice Isa remarked that he fears [for the country] after reading the report.

“He [Rizvi] destroyed property worth billions yet no one knows what he does,” Justice Isa remarked during the hearing.



Justice Isa asked what about Rizvi’s profession, wondering if he is a businessman, cleric or does something else.

He observed further that it is difficult to make Pakistan but easy to destroy it.

The court also suggested that it can conduct an in-camera hearing if a sensitive issue is involved.

Directing the DAG to re-submit the report through the attorney general’s office, the hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi during the Faizabad sit-in on November 27, 2017 – AFP

ATC directs police to arrest, produce Rizvi, Qadri



Moreover, on Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered the arrest of Rizvi and Afzal Qadri and other absconding suspects in the Faizabad sit-in case.



During proceedings of the case, the ATC directed that Rizvi and Qadri, along with other absconding suspects, be arrested and presented in court on April 4.



On March 5, the ATC had declared Rizvi, Qadri, Maulana Inayat and Shekih Izhar as absconders in the case for failing to appear before the court after repeated summons.

The ATC also stated that if the accused were not produced in court within the next 30 days, they would be declared proclaimed offenders.

Workers of the religious party had protested against the government at Faizabad Interchange of Islamabad for around three weeks in November last year, bringing the capital to a standstill.

The religious party had protested against an amendment in the Elections Act, 2017, which was later reversed by the government, and ended its protest after an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.