Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday said that he is going to lead Pakistan into a new corruption-free era after the upcoming elections.



"This era will not remain. I will be your captain and you be my team in the upcoming general elections," he told party workers during an address in Karachi.

The PTI chief is on a two-day visit to the metropolis as a part of his elections campaign across Pakistan.



Lashing out at his political rivals PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Imran alleged that both politicians are responsible for the countries problems.

"Nawaz and Zardari both are corrupt," he told attendees of the rally. "They [political leaders] engage in corruption and then burden the public with debt and taxes."

"The public is being pushed into poverty as the corrupt leaders get richer," Imran exclaimed.

He further said that corrupt practices of the country's leaders have destroyed public institutions. The PTI chief, in his address, promised to strengthen the country's institutions by eliminating corruption, if his party is elected in the general elections.

"The nation will transform when the same money that is looted from the public will be spent on them," Imran said, adding that the most important part of his party's agenda was to empower the hardworking people of the country.

Discussing the law enforcement authorities and security conditions across Pakistan, Imran alleged that the police force in Sindh and Punjab had been politicised.

The PTI chief also claimed that there were no extrajudicial killings cases against the police force in KP — where the PTI has ruled for five years after it was elected in the 2013-general elections.