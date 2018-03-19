Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 19, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday said that he is going to lead Pakistan into a new corruption-free era after the upcoming elections.

"This era will not remain. I will be your captain and you be my team in the upcoming general elections," he told party workers during an address in Karachi.

The PTI chief is on a two-day visit to the metropolis as a part of his elections campaign across Pakistan. 

Lashing out at his political rivals PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Imran alleged that both politicians are responsible for the countries problems. 

"Nawaz and Zardari both are corrupt," he told attendees of the rally. "They [political leaders] engage in corruption and then burden the public with debt and taxes."

"The public is being pushed into poverty as the corrupt leaders get richer," Imran exclaimed. 

He further said that corrupt practices of the country's leaders have destroyed public institutions. The PTI chief, in his address, promised to strengthen the country's institutions by eliminating corruption, if his party is elected in the general elections. 

"The nation will transform when the same money that is looted from the public will be spent on them," Imran said, adding that the most important part of his party's agenda was to empower the hardworking people of the country. 

Discussing the law enforcement authorities and security conditions across Pakistan, Imran alleged that the police force in Sindh and Punjab had been politicised. 

The PTI chief also claimed that there were no extrajudicial killings cases against the police force in KP — where the PTI has ruled for five years after it was elected in the 2013-general elections. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

 Updated an hour ago
Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

 Updated an hour ago
Traffic suspended at SAP terminal after two ships collide at Karachi port

Traffic suspended at SAP terminal after two ships collide at Karachi port

Updated 30 minutes ago
Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

 Updated 2 hours ago
Thirty-year-old forcibly marries 11-year-old in Ubauro

Thirty-year-old forcibly marries 11-year-old in Ubauro

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM