Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Operation to retrieve containers underway after Karachi ship collision

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) commenced an operation today to recover shipping containers that had fallen into the sea on March 19.

Hapeg-Lloyd’s ship 8,000-TEU Tolten which was carrying transit-containers collided with another vessel 6,350-TEU Hamburg Bay in the process of being given the alongside South Asia Port Terminal Limited (SAPT) berth on Monday. Both vessels were docked at the Karachi Port soon after the incident took place.

At least 21 containers, carrying imported cars and freight worth millions of rupees, had fallen into the sea as a result of the collision that damaged the berth and the parked vessel.

Two cranes of the KPT remained busy recovering the containers, assisted by divers of the Pakistan Navy, throughout the day before the operation was halted for the day.

At least 21 containers, carrying imported cars and freight worth millions of rupees, fell into the sea after two ships collided at the South Asia Port Terminal Limited on Monday. Photos: Geo News
 

The recovery operation is likely to span over a period of two to three days, maritime experts told Geo News, following which the South Asia Port Terminal (SAPT) will open for traffic.

On Monday, Hapag-Lloyd's 8,000-TEU Tolten collided with the 6,350-TEU Hamburg Bay at South Asia Port Terminal, one of South Asia's busiest seaports.

The administration of the deep port, however, managed to avert possible damage to the cranes installed at the berth through a timely operation.

Operations at the SAPT, which were suspended after the accident, will resume after the containers are removed from the sea through a special operation by the Karachi Port Trust.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

 Updated 7 hours ago
CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

Updated 6 hours ago
NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP cannot intervene in Parliament’s internal proceedings, says Rabbani

ECP cannot intervene in Parliament’s internal proceedings, says Rabbani

 Updated 9 hours ago
Snow leopard in Peshawar zoo died due to clogged arteries: postmortem report

Snow leopard in Peshawar zoo died due to clogged arteries: postmortem report

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mashal lynching suspect claims innocence in statement to police

Mashal lynching suspect claims innocence in statement to police

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM