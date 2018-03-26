Govt boys primary school in Karachi in dire straits

Heaps of garbage dot the ground as goats roam freely at a government school in Karachi.



The state of Government Boys Primary School located in Karachi’s Madhu Goth area is shocking and the headmaster’s negligence is to blame for it.

The budget assigned to the school has never been utilised and the walls of the school have been broken down by residents of the area to dump garbage. A clean water line passing through the school premises has also been broken by people in the neighbourhood creating a pool of dirty water.

No measures have been taken to fix these issues.

Denying negligence, the headmaster said the state of the school is to blame on lack of security and ‘monopoly’ in the area.

“There’s a monopoly here and we have to tolerate and listen to the people,” the headmaster said while speaking to Geo.TV.