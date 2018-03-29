British home secretary to raise issue of Fahad Malik’s murder with Pak govt

LONDON: British Home Secretary Amber Ruud has said that Her Majesty's government will raise the issue of British national Fahad Malik’s murder case with her counterpart, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.



During the meeting of Home Affairs Select Committee in the British parliament, the home secretary answered questions asked by the committee members and said that during her conversation with the Pakistani counterpart, she often raises individual cases and there is need to work more closely.

Naz Shah MP, Labour Parliamentarian from Bradford West, has told the home secretary that two British nationals Barrister Fahad Malik and Samia Shahid were both killed in Pakistan in September 2016. However, the trial of these high-profile cases has yet to start.

The home secretary replied that she will raise the matter with the interior minister to ensure that justice is given to the British families.

When asked by Naz Shah MP to explain why Scotland Yard has taken nearly two years to investigate the hate speeches made by the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement from British soil, the home secretary said that the UK has to follow a “clear legal process” which is required in any case.

She added that the issue of founder’s hate-speech is “often raised with me be my Pakistani opposite number and I will continue to assist where we can”.

After the hearing, Naz Shah said that the murder trial of British-Pakistani Fahad Sohrab Malik has yet to start nearly two years after his gruesome murder in Islamabad, and same is the case with British national Samia Shahid.

Shah said that the home secretary has assured her that she will make Fahad Malik’s murder issue a test case and will ensure that his family among others get justice on a speedy basis. She said that the home secretary will be writing to Iqbal and the Supreme Court of Pakistan to draw attention towards the issue.

It's embarrassing that the murder trials are delayed for so long while common people await justice and many end up losing hope in the process, remarked Shah.

It's a travesty of justice that the accused in Fahad Malik’s killing case have access to the internet in Adiala jail and celebrated birthdays, she lamented, adding that the whole point of someone being in jail is to make sure that justice is served but it's shocking when the accused get VIP treatment in jails.

Naz Shah said that it is important to get justice not just for Fahad Malik but for all other British nationals who have been killed abroad. She said that Pakistan’s judiciary has to fix a lot of things and one of these is ensuring timely justice and speedy trials so that the trauma of affected families is reduced.

Fahad Malik – who studied law at the Lincoln's Inn here – was assassinated on the night of August 14, 2016, in Islamabad by gangsters. Malik was leaving Shalimar police station after duty, acting for a client, when his car was stopped and he was showered with bullets.

Samia Shahid was killed by her ex-husband after she divorced him and married a Pakistani man from Jhelum after falling in love. The Bradford girl was on a visit to Pakistan when her family killed her. Naz Shah has been highlighting the cases of both Fahad Malik and Samia Shahid to seek justice for their families.