Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI workers protest following Imran’s arrival in Quetta

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Protest in Quetta following PTI Chairperson Imran Khan's arrival. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested following the arrival of party chief Imran Khan in the city on Thursday.

Chaos erupted after PTI’s Noor Muhammad Dummar group's members protested when Imran did not stop at the membership camp they had set up and instead went to the party’s membership camp near Almo Chowk.

The protesting workers chanted slogans against PTI’s provincial leadership and set party banners ablaze.

Imran is in Quetta on a day’s visit to take part in the party's membership campaign. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P PIB leader Farooq Sattar arrives at Bahadurabad office

MQM-P PIB leader Farooq Sattar arrives at Bahadurabad office

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

 Updated an hour ago
Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

 Updated 4 hours ago
K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind Karachi power cuts

K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind Karachi power cuts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM