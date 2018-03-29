PTI workers protest following Imran’s arrival in Quetta

Protest in Quetta following PTI Chairperson Imran Khan's arrival. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested following the arrival of party chief Imran Khan in the city on Thursday.

Chaos erupted after PTI’s Noor Muhammad Dummar group's members protested when Imran did not stop at the membership camp they had set up and instead went to the party’s membership camp near Almo Chowk.

The protesting workers chanted slogans against PTI’s provincial leadership and set party banners ablaze.

Imran is in Quetta on a day’s visit to take part in the party's membership campaign.