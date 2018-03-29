Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 29 2018
Will march on capital if PM doesn't take back statement against Sanjrani: Bizenjo

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Thursday threatened to lead a protest march toward the capital city upon Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's failure to retract his earlier statement about recently-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.  

While addressing an inauguration ceremony in Lahore on March 24, Prime Minister Abbasi had urged the members of the opposition to jointly nominate a new Senate chairman,  alleging that Sanjrani held no respect as votes were bought in his favour.

PM calls for new Senate chairman, says Sanjrani holds no respect

Nawaz can give party policy from prison as well, remarks Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Biznejo said: "The entire Balochistan is shocked over Abbasi's irresponsible statement about the Senate chairman. With Nawaz's ouster, we hoped that the Prime Minister Secretariat would be open for the people of Balochistan but that is not the case."  

CM Bizenjo said that the prime minister has hurt the people of his province through an earlier statement.

The premier, in a direct reference to Senate Chairman Sanjrani had said: “The Senate chairman also serves as the acting president and it is a disgrace to the country that a man who bought votes became the leader of the upper house. Can there be any respect for the country after that?”. 

