Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan team kicks off training ahead of Windies series

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Pakistan team practice session at National Stadium, Karachi 

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team kicked off its preparations ahead of the three-match T20I series against West Indies scheduled to be played early next month.

Players underwent three-hours long nets session under the supervision of head coach Mickey Arthur, who kept a close eye on youngsters included in the squad.

“We have a very good squad, youngsters have done well in PSL and everyone has a chance to be in the final XI on match day,” Mickey Arthur told media on the sidelines of the training session in Karachi.

Pakistan players looked to be working hard on batting during the nets, especially on power hitting.

This correspondent witnessed Ahmed Shahzad, Shoaib Malik and Safraz Ahmed hitting shots during the session. Young bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also looked impressive in the nets.

The three-match series against West Indies will be the country’s first home series against a high-profile Test team since the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan team, although Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe and ICC World XI in the past in attempts to bring cricket back home.

Players will continue to train at the National Stadium for the next two days, before taking on West Indies in the first of three T20Is in Karachi on Sunday.

The West Indies players, according to sources, are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Behaviour in cricket has sunk to 'abysmal' levels: Pakistan coach Arthur

Behaviour in cricket has sunk to 'abysmal' levels: Pakistan coach Arthur

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Pakistani child bowling prodigies impress Akram, Warne

Pakistani child bowling prodigies impress Akram, Warne

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan series: West Indies team to arrive by two different flights

Pakistan series: West Indies team to arrive by two different flights

 Updated 2 hours ago
Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies revealed

Traffic plan for Pakistan vs West Indies revealed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan won’t be complacent against West Indies, says Hasan Ali

Pakistan won’t be complacent against West Indies, says Hasan Ali

 Updated 16 hours ago
West Indies squad for T20 series against Pakistan announced

West Indies squad for T20 series against Pakistan announced

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM