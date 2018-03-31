Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Mar 31 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan finalise 12-member team for 1st T20 against West Indies

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 stars Asif Ali and Hussain Talat have both been named in the 12-member team to face West Indies in the first T20 international at National Stadium on April 1.

Both or either of Islamabad United’s hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali and his teammate, all-rounder Hussain Talat could make their debut for Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed the final 12 for the first T20I in a press conference today evening.

Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.

Returning pacers Rahat Ali and Usman Khan Shinwari and Lahore Qalandars’ speed sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi have been omitted from the lineup for the opening T20.

'Will try to clean sweep to retain top T20 ranking'

Sarfraz Ahmed has set eyes on a clean sweep of the West Indies in order to retain the top T20 team ranking for Pakistan. 

A 3-0 victory will take Pakistan four points clear of Australia, who had closed in on them following a 2-0 series win over New Zealand last month. Pakistan and Australia are both currently on 126 points, with Pakistan ahead on decimal points, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. 

A 2-1 win for Pakistan will not change the position or points for either side, while a 2-1 win for the Windies will pull Pakistan down to the second spot with 123 points, just two more than third-placed India.

"Definitely, we [are aiming for] clean sweep, but [we won't be taking West Indies lightly]. Their team is quite strong, their players have been playing a lot of T20 cricket," said the skipper. 

Sarfraz said that all attempts will be made to give opportunities to the youngsters in the team. 

"We have very important tours coming up. England, South Africa.. We want to give confidence to the youngsters to [prepare them for the World Cup 2019]."

The 30-year old hailed the return of international cricket to Karachi after a hiatus of nine years. 

"We are very excited to play in front of our home crowd after so long," he said, and thanked the foreign players who have visited [and are visiting] Pakistan.

"This series will pave way for more international teams to come to Pakistan."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Struggling Djokovic splits with coach Agassi

Struggling Djokovic splits with coach Agassi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Salah strikes again as Liverpool ride their luck to beat Palace

Salah strikes again as Liverpool ride their luck to beat Palace

 Updated 9 hours ago
ICC should have more teams in World Cup, says Nepal's Lamichhane

ICC should have more teams in World Cup, says Nepal's Lamichhane

 Updated 9 hours ago
Australia new boys flop as South Africa turn screw

Australia new boys flop as South Africa turn screw

 Updated 9 hours ago
Streak shocked by sacking as Zimbabwe coach

Streak shocked by sacking as Zimbabwe coach

 Updated 13 hours ago
England's Hales replaces Warner in IPL Sunrisers squad

England's Hales replaces Warner in IPL Sunrisers squad

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM