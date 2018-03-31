Pakistan finalise 12-member team for 1st T20 against West Indies

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 stars Asif Ali and Hussain Talat have both been named in the 12-member team to face West Indies in the first T20 international at National Stadium on April 1.



Both or either of Islamabad United’s hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali and his teammate, all-rounder Hussain Talat could make their debut for Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed the final 12 for the first T20I in a press conference today evening.

Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.

Returning pacers Rahat Ali and Usman Khan Shinwari and Lahore Qalandars’ speed sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi have been omitted from the lineup for the opening T20.

'Will try to clean sweep to retain top T20 ranking'

Sarfraz Ahmed has set eyes on a clean sweep of the West Indies in order to retain the top T20 team ranking for Pakistan.

A 3-0 victory will take Pakistan four points clear of Australia, who had closed in on them following a 2-0 series win over New Zealand last month. Pakistan and Australia are both currently on 126 points, with Pakistan ahead on decimal points, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

A 2-1 win for Pakistan will not change the position or points for either side, while a 2-1 win for the Windies will pull Pakistan down to the second spot with 123 points, just two more than third-placed India.



"Definitely, we [are aiming for] clean sweep, but [we won't be taking West Indies lightly]. Their team is quite strong, their players have been playing a lot of T20 cricket," said the skipper.

Sarfraz said that all attempts will be made to give opportunities to the youngsters in the team.

"We have very important tours coming up. England, South Africa.. We want to give confidence to the youngsters to [prepare them for the World Cup 2019]."

The 30-year old hailed the return of international cricket to Karachi after a hiatus of nine years.

"We are very excited to play in front of our home crowd after so long," he said, and thanked the foreign players who have visited [and are visiting] Pakistan.

"This series will pave way for more international teams to come to Pakistan."