Sunday Apr 01 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Wasim Akram hails international cricket’s homecoming

Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has hailed the return of international cricket to Karachi, as Pakistan play West Indies for a three-match T20I series starting today.

“It’s good times for Pakistan and Pakistan cricket. Everybody is excited. Cricketers, spectators.. it’s a big deal. Cricket is coming back to Pakistan step by step, just as Najam Sethi promised,” the ‘Swing ka Sultan’ told Geo.tv.

Akram said the world is getting to know Pakistan is a peaceful country. “We love cricket. Cricket is our culture."

He asked fans to appreciate the fact that the cricket-playing nation West Indies is finally here, rather than criticise about the absence of big names.

"What matters is that West Indies team is here. Big names or not, doesn't matter. Some people can never be happy,” he added.

The bowling great lauded the selectors for picking young talent to represent Pakistan in the series.

“It’s a young team. The [youngsters] performed well [in PSL], they deserve this chance. Credit to the selectors, and Mickey Arthur.”

Top-ranked Pakistan face a relatively inexperienced Windies team in the first T20 international at National Stadium today.  

