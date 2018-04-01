PakvWI: Crowd saves the day as sound system fails during national anthem

Pakistan team sings the national anthem ahead of first T20I against West Indies

KARACHI: The passion and patriotism of cricket lovers saved the Pakistan Cricket Board from a possible embarrassment on Sunday night when the sound system at the National Stadium stopped working while Pakistan’s national anthem was being played.



The sound system malfunctioned when over 25,000 people at the NSK were singing the national anthem just before the start of first T20I between Pakistan and West Indies.

It would have been an embarrassing situation for the PCB and the local organising committee, but the spectators kept on singing the anthem and sang it even more loudly to make it look a beautifully synchronised sequence.

A source privy to the management issue confirmed to Geo.tv that the sound system malfunctioned.

“The power supply of sound system stopped working suddenly and it happened during the anthem so no one was in a position to immediately repair it,” the source said.

“However, the spectators turned it into a memorable event,” the source added.

Soon after the anthem completed, Pakistan players waved at the crowd to acknowledge and appreciate their passion.