pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
Azaz Syed

NAB files reference against Lt Gen (retd) Qazi, others in Railways Golf Club lease case

Azaz Syed

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Lt Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi - File photo 

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a corruption reference against those involved in the illegal award of lease of Railways Golf Club, Lahore.

According to a NAB press release, the reference has been filed in the Islamabad Accountability Court against accused Lt Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi who has served as former secretary/chairman Railways and as a federal minister for communication and Railways. 

Other accused include Lt Gen (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman a former secretary/chairman Railways Board, Maj Gen (retd) Hamid Hassan Butt, Mr Iqbal Samad Khan, Khurshid Ahmed Khan, Brig (retd) Akhtar Ali Baig, Abdul Ghaffar, Ramzan Sheikh, Pervaiz Qureshi, sponsors of Royal Palm Golf Club and five other officers / officials involved in illegal award of lease of “railway golf club, Lahore.

Royal Palm lease case: NAB to take action against former generals

NAB chairman also ordered inquiries against several politicians, former bureaucrats in various cases

The press release further states that in the year 2001, Pakistan Railway offered the lease of its Golf Club at canal bank Lahore for 33 years for which a number of firms submitted bids including MAX Corps Pvt Ltd. During the bidding process, the lease period was illegally enhanced from 33 years to 49 years.

Moreover, the land offered also increased illegally from 103 Acers to 140 Acers by demolishing the Railway officer colony. Hence the precious piece of land of Pakistan Railway was leased out illegally in a nontransparent manner in order to grant illegal benefits to the leaseholder that is Main Land Hasnain ltd.

It has been established during the investigation the above mention accused person has committed the offence of corruption / corrupt practices through misuse of authority by the illegal award of 49 years lease of Railway Golf Club Lahore measuring 140 acres in 2001 to M/s Mainland Hasnain Pakistan Ltd (MHPL) for commercial purposes. Thus caused a loss of Rs 2.2 billion (approx) to the National Exchequer.

