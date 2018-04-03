Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Babar Azam regrets missing T20I century against West Indies

Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam plays a shot during the second T20I between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 2, 2018. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Babar Azam has said that he regrets missing the opportunity to score his maiden T20I century in second T20I against West Indies in Karachi on Monday.

Babar remained not out at 97 as he needed four off last two deliveries, but he couldn’t get maximum of them and missed the chance to become only second Pakistani batsman to score a century in T20I.

“I regret missing the century today, I misread couple of deliveries in the end and couldn’t convert my score into three figures,” Babar told media after receiving the man-of-the-match award in 2nd T20I in Karachi.

“I was aiming to complete the century in last over, but just couldn’t do it,” he added.

The top-order batsman said that winning against any team is always important as it gives confidence to the players. He added that it is not fair to say that Windies are a weak team.

Brilliant Babar, Talat take Pakistan 2-0 up in Windies series

Pakistan beat WI by 82 runs in second T20I, after Babar Azam's 97*, Hussain Talat's 63 took the hosts to their highest T20I score of 205

“We aren’t complacent and not taking them as a weaker opponent,” he said.

“They are world champions and we take them as world champions. A win is win and it always matters for the team and for players,” Babar said, adding that the series win would give players much confidence.

Replying to a question, he said that he shouldn’t be compared with India’s Virat Kohli as he is nowhere near to him.

“People compare me with him but I feel that I am nowhere near to him. I shouldn’t be compared to him. He is a legend and top performer,” said the Pakistani batsman.

Babar added that his role is to consolidate the innings till the end and that’s the plan given to him by the coach.

“I play my natural game and according to the requirement of the team. The role given to me by the management is to take the innings till end instead of playing high shots,” he said.

The top-order batsman also hailed the new performers included in the team saying that it’s a good sign that all the youngsters included in the side are performing well which shows that the team is on the right track.

Comments

