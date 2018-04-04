NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders on Wednesday strongly condemned India's "recent reign of terror" in occupied Kashmir which has martyred 20 innocent civilians and left hundreds wounded.

The meeting of the National Security Committee was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and attended by Army chief General Qamar Bajwa, defence minister, interior minister, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, chiefs of the three armed forces and other senior officials here today.

According to a press release, the committee condemned the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, observing that the inhumane and incessant use of pellet guns against innocent protestors and on funeral processions has blinded scores of Kashmiris and inflicted injuries.

"The National Security Committee praised the extraordinary courage and resilience of Kashmiri people in the face of Indian brutalities, gross and systematic violations of all their human rights. The Committee observed that the purely indigenous character of this uprising has once again belied the false propaganda by the Indian government," said the press release.

Members of the committee also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.



The NSC has decided to raise the issue of unprecedented Indian brutalities at both bilateral and multilateral platforms, said the press release.

Earlier sources had said the premier apprised the committee of his visit to Muzaffarabad earlier today. “PM Abbasi also briefed the committee about his meeting with Hurriyat leadership,” sources added.

At least 19 Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian security forces in Islamabad and Shopian districts of the occupied valley.



Earlier today, PM Abbasi had said that Indian forces have recently martyred 19 and injured over 200 Kashmiris in an attempt to suppress their voices but declared it as 'a failed agenda.'

Addressing the joint meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the premier said Indian forces not only targetted unarmed civilians but also attacked those participating in funeral prayers.

Pakistan on Monday had also condemned the violence, with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif blaming India for trying to repeat Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir.