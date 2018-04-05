Afridi stands by stance on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Photo: Reuters

As backlash from across the border mounts, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said he stands firmly by his statement against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

“I firmly stand by what I said earlier regarding what’s happening in occupied Kashmir,” Afridi, arguably one of Pakistan’s most loved cricketers, told Geo News.

The cricketer drew the ire of Indian media, cricketers and stars when he tweeted condemnation of the recent clampdown by Indian forces on civilians in occupied Kashmir.

Urging the United Nations to intervene to stop the bloodshed, the former Pakistan captain tweeted, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination and independence. Wonder where is the UN & other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

However, his tweet did not go down well with several across the border, including Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina among others.



The Indian media also adopted a harsh stance against the cricketer and alleged that he’s an agent of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

However, undeterred Afridi stated that the Indian media is playing a “negative role”.

“It is because of the media that ties between and Pakistan can never improve,” he said.

The all-rounder stated that Indians love Pakistanis and Pakistani cricketers “but it is the media which like always is playing a negative role.”

“I spoke against India because it's involved in human rights violations in occupied Kashmir as Indian forces have killed dozens of innocent people in the valley in the last few days,” he explained.

Afridi added, “I run a foundation to help humanity and whether it be occupied Kashmir or any country I will raise my voice against human rights violations.”

Responding to Indian media claims that he’s an agent of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Afridi said, “If I wasn’t a cricketer, I’d be in the Pakistan Army. I am proud of what our forces are doing and am also a soldier of the Pakistani military.”

Afridi also dismissed the possibility of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Even if they call me, I will not play in the IPL,” he said.

“The day is not far when PSL will be bigger than IPL,” Afridi added.

The all-rounder advised Indian media to take his statement positively and “urge their government to end atrocities in occupied Kashmir.”

Regarding negative comments from Indian cricketers, the former captain said, “Their comments don’t make a difference to me.”

“When Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy, Indian actor Rishi Kapoor adopted a harsh stance against us and went overboard and now some cricketers are doing the same.”

Afridi urged the Indian media “to correct itself” and asked the Indian nation to “boycott media houses spreading negative news.”

He also advised Gautam Gambhir, “Do not hide the truth from your nation, I will go to any extent to protect humanity.”

The all-rounder also said he’s had the most fun while playing cricket against India and Australia but “Indian media is the most negative in the entire world.”