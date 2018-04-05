Kohli responds to Afridi's tweet on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday responded to Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi’s tweet regarding Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The skipper when approached by Indian media to comment on Afridi’s tweet, said he doesn’t engage in issues unless he has total knowledge of them.

“It’s a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don’t engage in it but definitely your priority stays with your nation,” Kohli said while responding to a question.

Kohli who is currently practicing for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said that as an Indian his interests are always for the benefit of the nation.



“As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation & my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure,” Kohli added.

Earlier, Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina had criticised the former Pakistani captain.

Gambhir responded to Afridi on Twitter saying he is "celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!"

Afridi had tweeted condemnation of the recent clampdown by Indian forces on civilians in occupied Kashmir.

Urging the United Nations to intervene to stop the bloodshed, the former Pakistan captain tweeted, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination and independence. Wonder where is the UN & other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”







