PM Abbasi punished tax-payers through amnesty scheme, alleges Imran

SANGHAR/NAWABSHAH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday rejected the prime minister's tax amnesty scheme saying that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi punished the tax-payers for their honesty and provided a chance to corrupt individuals to "turn their black money white."



In his address with workers and supporters here, Khan questioned the need for rolling out the scheme when the prime minister had only seven weeks left [in completion of his government's tenure].

"Those who pay taxes were punished, instead of being given a tribute," he lamented.

"You punished honesty and gave corrupt masses a chance to turn black money white."

The PTI chief claimed that his party would form the government in 2018 and then they would investigate the ones who turned their ill-gotten money legit.

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the PPP has stayed in power in the province for 30 years.

"Your money is stolen and sent abroad through launches; they are sucking your blood in the name of Bhutto," he told the participants.

Khan vowed that he will put in all his efforts in Sindh and defeat "Zardari mafia." He said people are victimised in Sindh through police and there is politics of fear here, adding that people are afraid of Zardari.

Turning his guns towards Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI chairman urged the participants to inquire the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the change they witnessed between 2013 and 2018.

He said that they do not speak through advertisements like the Punjab CM, adding, "Ask the people whether policing has been improved in KP or not.

"I can say it for sure that eight of 10 people would rate KP police better," Khan said.

He said that he is proud to say that people in KP now come to government-run hospitals from private hospitals.

"We gave health cards to people enabling them to bear medical expenses up to Rs0.55 million. Everyone in KP will get health insurance by the end of this year."

The PTI chief also drew comparison between government schools in KP and Sindh, saying that a student cannot find employment given what is being taught at public schools in Sindh.

"We raised the standards of government schools in KP and 150,000 children got admitted to public schools from private ones over the past 5 years," he said.

'Zardari biggest disease of Sindh'

Addressing a rally earlier in the day in Nawabshah, Khan said PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was Sindh's "biggest disease."



Imran was visiting membership camps in different districts of Sindh as part of a drive for the forthcoming general elections.

He said that no example could be found across the country of the oppression faced by the people of Sindh. Imran compared the province's situation with Balochistan, stating that the latter had better living conditions than Sindh.

The PTI chief alleged that the local leaders were habitual of using the police force against the common man.

"But the people of Sindh should not worry," he said. "This dark night will end for a new era to dawn."

He challenged the PPP co-chairman that he was going to contest elections from Zardari's voter-stronghold. Taking a jibe at Zardari's marriage into the Bhutto family, Imran said that the PPP leader was to the Bhutto family what Captain (retd) Safdar was to the Nawaz family.