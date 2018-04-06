Zardari treated Sindh worse than its enemies: Imran

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan while criticising Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the former president treated the people of Sindh worse than its enemies.

While addressing a news conference in Hyderabad, the PTI chief said that former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great man “but we will not let Zardari remain alive politically.”



“People are dead but Bhutto is still alive,” said Imran while mocking the PPP slogan: 'Bhutto Zinda Hai (Bhutto is alive).'



The PTI chief took an aim at Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, saying "Zardari mafia is sucking the blood of people of Sindh."

“Both brother and sister are making money from everywhere and people are scared of them,” said Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman said that in the upcoming elections, the ruling party in Sindh will be defeated.

He also termed the tax amnesty scheme announced by the government on Thursday a slap on the face of honest people.

Imran said the only purpose of the move is to help protect the 'black money' of politicians in the ruling party.

He made similar remarks in a tweet earlier today, stating that the questionable intent of the scheme was reflected in the deliberate confusion by the prime minister's verbal reference to the "scheme not being applicable to 'politically exposed persons' while the doc [doucment] being circulated refers to 'holders of public office and public servants'.



In another tweet, Imran said this shows that the move is aimed at protecting Nawaz and his cronies by giving them a way out to declare their ill-gotten wealth.

During the press conference, Imran also offered the National Accountability Bureau to probe the billion tree tsunami project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as well as his alleged misuse of the provincial government's helicopter.

The PTI chief asserted that his assets were scrutinised by the Supreme Court for a year and even then he was declared 'honest and truthful'.

Later in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tallal Chaudhry reacted to the PTI chief’s statements, claiming that Imran Khan is one of the beneficiaries of the amnesty scheme.

“Imran turned his black money into white,” said the PML-N leader.

Shehbaz's hold on Punjab budget

The entire budget allocated for Punjab is spent by one person, Shehbaz Sharif, said Imran, accusing the province’s chief minister of using the funds for development work in a select few areas.

Imran added that 57 per cent of the budget allocated to Punjab has been spent on Lahore only.

He further criticised the Sharifs saying they were fooling the public. The PTI chief said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif points fingers at institutions while Shehbaz praises them.

Imran was referring to Shehbaz’s recent statement on the chief of army staff, in which he called the latter a professional and straightforward person.

Senate chairman's election

Talking about the election of the Senate chairman, Imran clarified that the PTI succeeded in its attempt to thwart a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate from becoming chairman.

About Sindh, where PPP is in power, Imran said its condition was the worst among all four provinces.

The level of poverty is the highest in Sindh where PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister were subjecting people to torture, the PTI chief said. Therefore, he added, people of the province have decided to get rid of PPP.

Imran alleged that Nawaz, Zardari and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif were involved in money laundering. The illegal transfer of money was plunging the country deeper into loans, he stressed.

During his news conference, Imran also condemned the recent attack in Kunduz, Afghanistan, saying such incidents will lead to anarchy.

He added the US attacks in Afghanistan were adding to the problem.

Regarding the atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Imran said the voices against the issue should be raised across the globe.



