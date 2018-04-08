Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

PM Abbasi arrives in China to attend Boao Forum

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: file
 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in China on Sunday to represent Pakistan at the Boao Forum.

The conference, being held in China’s southern island province of Hainan from April 8 to 11, would be attended by top leaders from China, Philippines, Singapore, Mongolia, Austria and several other countries. 

Known as 'Asia's Davos', the conference will also host Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will deliver a keynote speech at the forum. China is expected to unveil new measures on reform and opening up at the occasion.

During his three-day visit, PM Abbasi is also expected to hold series of bilateral meetings including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Chief Executive of Hong Kong and Chairman of Alibaba, Jack MA.

A high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari are along PM Abbasi.

On April 10, Chinese President, Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening session of the conference.  On the same day, around 11 am (Beijing time) PM Abbasi is expected to deliver his speech and bestow Pakistan’s role in the region in front of international community.

On April 9, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal will participate as a key speaker in the session of “The Belt & Road: Case studies & Success Stories” while Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari will attend the session of “Energy and Resources: The New Silk on the Belt & Road “respectively. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz will also participate in the session of “Tax Cuts: A Global Race to the Bottom”

Other attendees include Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PML-N, PTI have anti-people policies: Bilawal Bhutto

PML-N, PTI have anti-people policies: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will thrash all rival political parties in 2018 elections: Imran

Will thrash all rival political parties in 2018 elections: Imran

Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father demands arrest of Rao Anwar’s associates

Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father demands arrest of Rao Anwar’s associates

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran slammed Zardari but voted for his candidate in Senate elections: Shehbaz

Imran slammed Zardari but voted for his candidate in Senate elections: Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
Committee constituted to decide head money on Lyari gang war fugitives

Committee constituted to decide head money on Lyari gang war fugitives

Updated 6 hours ago
CJP seeks report over expenditure of Quaid-e-Azam solar power plant

CJP seeks report over expenditure of Quaid-e-Azam solar power plant

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Govt likely to promulgate ordinance for tax amnesty scheme today

Govt likely to promulgate ordinance for tax amnesty scheme today

 Updated 7 hours ago
Two minor sisters reportedly raped in Gujrat

Two minor sisters reportedly raped in Gujrat

Updated 8 hours ago
US envoy summoned over killing of motorcyclist by diplomat's vehicle

US envoy summoned over killing of motorcyclist by diplomat's vehicle

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM