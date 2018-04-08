Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Fitness tests for cricketers to be held at National Cricket Academy

By
Sohail Imran

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

LAHORE: Fitness tests for the cricketers ahead of the Test tours to England and Ireland will be held at the National Cricket Academy from Monday.

The tests, to be held on April 9 and 10, will be undertaken by the centrally-contracted cricketers. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, all-rounder Imad Wasim and medium pacer Sohail Khan will not be undergoing the tests due to injuries.

Imad Wasim suffered a concussion during fielding in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition. Yasir Shah, according to sources close to the matter, is facing a hip injury since last week. The nature of his injury will be reviewed and a subsequent decision will be taken regarding his selection.

PSL stars Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sahibzada Farhan have also been invited for the fitness tests. Fawad Alam, who impressed with his batting in the domestic circuit, has also been summoned for the tests. However, his chances for selection in the national squad remain bleak, the sources added.

The probables for the Ireland and England Tests will be announced after the results of the fitness tests. A preparation camp will then be held at the NCA.

Sources said Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has recommended including 17 players in the squad for the tours next month.

Pacer Wahab Riaz may find it difficult to secure a place in the squad. Rahat Ali will be included, the sources added.

Pakistan will play a lone Test against Ireland and two Tests against England from next month. 

