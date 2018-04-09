Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Picture shows bullet-riddled rear windshield of the cash van with policemen standing beside on Karachi's Rashid Minhas Road. — Geo News

KARACHI: A security guard was killed in firing by robbers on a cash van of a private company in Karachi on Monday, police and eye-witnesses said.

The incident took place near UBL Sports Complex on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi, when unknown robbers riding on at least two motorbikes stopped the cash van.

The staffers of the private company said that sensing the danger, they had already stashed the cash under the seats before the van was forced to pull over.

The robbers searched the vehicle for cash and opened fire after not having found the money.

Police reached the spot soon after they were first informed and moved body of the deceased guard to hospital. The vehicle was taken into custody and moved to a local police station.

The law enforcers said that they were further investigating the incident.

