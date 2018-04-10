Woman beaten, forcibly taken back from outside LHC for marrying of own will

LAHORE: A woman in Lahore who married of her own will was beaten up by her parents outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) and forcibly taken back on Tuesday.



Humaira and Imran who tied the knot last month against her parents’ wishes were set to appear before the LHC to record their statements.

The woman's parents had accused Imran of kidnapping her and filed a case against him in Patoki district. However, before the couple could enter the court premises, Humaira’s relatives pulled them aside and attacked them.

Humaira’s parents also forcibly took her back home with them.

Policemen deployed at court watched the incident without intervening.