Man accused of raping minors arrested in Karachi

Suspect seen in the CCTV footage released by Sindh Police. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Police arrested a suspect wanted in six rape cases from Malir area, DIG East Zulfiqar Ali Larak said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The police official said that the suspect Amjad Ali was arrested on the charge of committing rape of minors. "We constituted a police team on the report of rapes in Malir District, the DNA sample from the suspect has been found to match with the rape victims," he said.

He said that the suspect can be involved in more than 20 rape cases.

The DIG East said that the suspect belongs to Jhang district of Punjab, who came to Karachi for employment four-five years ago.

The police official said that the suspect works in a private textile mill and also resides there, and targeted minors aged between seven to eight years old.

He said that the suspect was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage, and as many as five mobile phones were recovered from him.

Larak said that Police on inspection found Rs0.3 to 0.4million transactions in the suspect's bank account.

1,764 cases of child abuse reported in the first six months of 2017

According to the numbers released by Sahil, an organisation that works on child protection with a special focus on sexual abuse, a total of 1,764 cases of child abuse were reported from across the country in the first six months of 2017 alone.

In the previous year, the total number of reported child abuse cases stood at a staggering 4,139, bringing the total number of children being abused in Pakistan per day to 11.

27 percent of cases reported were from Sindh province.

