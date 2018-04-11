Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz being pushed to Adiyala prison, says Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Imran Khan says first thing his government will ensure after coming into power in the upcoming elections will be to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Video: Geo News

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif is not being pushed to a dead end, but to Adiyala prison.

Addressing a convention on Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) here, Khan slammed the former premier saying that Nawaz rejected the FATA Reforms Package after being asked by Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Responding to Shehbaz Sharif's comments about Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project, the PTI chief said the Punjab CM must be thinking how much kick-back could be made received in it.

He also shamed the Punjab CM for speaking of taking loans.

Khan said that after coming into power in the upcoming election, the first thing his party will ensure would be the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“This is to ensure development in tribal areas,” he said.

He said the tribal people have various grievances that need urgent attention.

The PTI chairman said that checkposts and landmines in the tribal agencies should be decreased, as being demanded by the residents. 

"I would request the army to reduce these landmines," he said.

Acknowledging the grief of families with "missing" people, Khan said such families are in agony and sorrow and their grievances need to be heard.

He said that a special development fund is needed for the schools and the other basic facilities that have been destroyed as a result of the 15- year war.

Lamenting the non-implementation of FATA reforms, the PTI chairman said tribal people deserve more representation in the National Assembly.

“We will hold local government election in the first three to five months once we are in power,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

 Updated 10 hours ago
Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM