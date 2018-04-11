Can't connect right now! retry
Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that the voting rights for overseas Pakistanis is a conspiracy to open way for the foreign lobbies to meddle in Pakistan’s politics.

Speaking at the Ulema Convention, Fazl questioned the eagerness of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s keenness to seek voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the next elections will be PTI's last, as the party has 'destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa'. The politician added that Imran should give a clear message to the people of Pakistan to clear all the ‘impurities’ in the country.

The JUI-F leader also stated that the provincial government’s attempt to buy clergymen has failed.

Overseas Pakistanis will be provided right to cast vote: CJP

CJP states that its about time that overseas Pakistanis are allowed to be part of the local elections process

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is due to give a briefing to political parties on the issue of allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote in the general elections on April 12.

In the briefing, being held on the directions of the Supreme Court, representatives of all 18 parties with a presence in Parliament, as well as secretaries of various ministries, will be invited.

The Senate chairman and National Assembly Speaker will select six members each from their houses to attend the briefing.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan will represent the Election Commission of Pakistan at the briefing. 

Overseas Pakistanis will be provided right to cast vote: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has reportedly said that overseas Pakistanis will be provided the right to cast their votes.

While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Justice Nisar noted that it was about time that overseas Pakistanis are allowed to be part of the local elections process.

"Overseas Pakistanis have exercised enough patience," he said. "We will provide them with the right to cast votes."

