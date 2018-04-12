Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan (right) late Wednesday refuted Nabeel Gabol's statement about Nisar's meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan (left). Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has refuted Nabeel Gabol's claim of a meeting between the former interior minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, describing it as "fabricated."



The spokesman, while referring to Gabol's statement regarding a meeting between the two leaders, said "sometimes lies are fabricated in a manner as if they represent facts."

"Such people feel no shame on their conduct," said the spokesman, adding that Nisar and Gabol do not have a mutual friend.

The spokesman further stated categorically that Nisar and Imran have not had a meeting for the past three-and-a-half years.

On April 9, media reports suggested that the disgruntled PML-N leader is likely to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) later this month.

According to a report published in Daily Jang, Nisar was in contact with PTI leaders through backdoor channels and more than one meeting had been held.

Sources had also told Daily Jang that Nisar would soon meet PTI chairman Imran at his home and will announce to join his party.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, met with Nisar at the CM House and discussed the key differences making headlines and a probable common ground.

Nisar and Shehbaz had a tête-à-tête in the backdrop of several statements by the former that could have severely dented party cohesion and proved damaging ahead of the 2018 general elections.

