Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
Amin Anwar

Two police teams formed to investigate Karachi City Courts fire

By
Amin Anwar

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

KARACHI: The police formed on Thursday two teams to investigate the reasons behind and the damage caused by the fire which erupted in the storeroom of Karachi City Courts Complex early Wednesday morning.

Multiple explosions were heard in the court's evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Azad Khan will head one team, comprising SSP South, SP City and members of special branch and forensics. The team will be responsible for ascertaining the cause of the fire.

The other team, which will be headed by DIG East Sultan Ali Khowaja, will determine the damaged caused by the fire and what evidence was burnt.

Moreover, the Judicial Magistrate VII also summoned 15 guards posted at the complex to record their statements before the court. 

The blaze, which erupted early Wednesday morning, was doused after four hours with the help of 14 fire vehicles. 

After containing the fire, the fire brigade officials handed over the affected storeroom to the police authorities.

After the cooling process, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called for an inspection of the site Wednesday morning as the authorities suspected presence of explosives underneath the rubble.

The storeroom clearance process was handed over to three teams of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and the police. As many as 10 policemen were deployed to guard the storeroom.

More From Pakistan:

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

 Updated an hour ago
IT experts object to NADRA's e-voting software for overseas Pakistanis

IT experts object to NADRA's e-voting software for overseas Pakistanis

 Updated 3 hours ago
Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Updated 4 hours ago
Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

 Updated 5 hours ago
Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM