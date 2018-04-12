Two police teams formed to investigate Karachi City Courts fire

KARACHI: The police formed on Thursday two teams to investigate the reasons behind and the damage caused by the fire which erupted in the storeroom of Karachi City Courts Complex early Wednesday morning.



Multiple explosions were heard in the court's evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Azad Khan will head one team, comprising SSP South, SP City and members of special branch and forensics. The team will be responsible for ascertaining the cause of the fire.

The other team, which will be headed by DIG East Sultan Ali Khowaja, will determine the damaged caused by the fire and what evidence was burnt.

Moreover, the Judicial Magistrate VII also summoned 15 guards posted at the complex to record their statements before the court.

The blaze, which erupted early Wednesday morning, was doused after four hours with the help of 14 fire vehicles.

After containing the fire, the fire brigade officials handed over the affected storeroom to the police authorities.

After the cooling process, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called for an inspection of the site Wednesday morning as the authorities suspected presence of explosives underneath the rubble.

The storeroom clearance process was handed over to three teams of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and the police. As many as 10 policemen were deployed to guard the storeroom.