Friday Apr 13 2018
Disqualification under 62 (1)(f) for life, but not applicable in my case: Jahangir Tareen

Friday Apr 13, 2018

Jahangir Tareen - File photo 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen tweeted on Friday that he always believed that disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) should be for life but this was not applicable in his case.

"I always believed 62 1(f) to be for life but not applicable in my case," said Tareen on Twitter on Friday. "Full money trail provided of tax paid income, property declared in assets of children and not mine on advice of tax consultant. This was the only issue. My review is still pending and IA justice will prevail."

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that disqualifications under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution would be for life. The decision will be applicable on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Tareen who were disqualified under the article. 

On December 15, 2017, the apex court had disqualified Tareen, stating that the PTI leader failed to declare his Hyde House property and the offshore company established for the property in his nomination papers. The apex court verdict said that Tareen was in fact "the actual, true, real and beneficial owner of the said property".

