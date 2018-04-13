Can't connect right now! retry
Adnan Malik

NAB summons Shehbaz's son-in-law in corruption probe

Adnan Malik

Friday Apr 13, 2018

Imran Ali during the Lahore bakery torture case in 2012. Photo: INP/File 

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a corruption probe. 

According to NAB officials, Imran Ali Yousaf has been summoned to record his statement with the bureau on Monday in relation to an inquiry against the former chief financial officer of Punjab Power Development Company Limited and others. 

The NAB letter to Imran states that the accused in the case, Ikram Naveed, has revealed that Imran is in possession of key documents related to the case. 

Imran has beed directed to appear before the NAB Lahore team on Monday at 2pm. 

NAB Lahore has recently launched several inquiries against bureaucrats and politicians, both from the government and opposition.

Ali made headlines earlier in 2012 when he was accused of torturing a bakery employee in Lahore. He was however later acquitted in the case. 

