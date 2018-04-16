Unknown assailants kill two, injure three in Quetta

The deceased and injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex in Quetta. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: Two people were killed and three injured by unidentified gunmen in a drive-by shooting on Sunday in Essa Nagri neighbourhood of Quetta, said police sources.



Two minor girls and a woman were injured after unknown motorcyclists opened fire and fled from the crime scene. The deceased and injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex in Quetta.

The local police authorities started a probe into the matter. A case was lodged under Sections 302 (punishment for premeditated murder) and 324 (attempt to commit murder).

The relatives of the deceased lodged a protest outside the hospital, as they maintained that immediate first-aid could have saved the deceased.



Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and expressed sorrow at the loss of precious lives. The chief minister said some miscreants want to destroy the province's peace.