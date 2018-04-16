Can't connect right now! retry
Kashif Mushtaq

High-level security meeting underway at Rangers HQ in Karachi

Monday Apr 16, 2018

A high-level meeting for the security situation is taking place today at the Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, said a spokesperson of the paramilitary force. Photo: Geo News 
 

KARACHI: A high-level meeting for the security situation is taking place today at the Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, said a spokesperson of the paramilitary force.

The meeting is chaired by the Director General of Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed.

Senior officers of the police force including Inspector General of Sindh AD Khawaja, Additional IG Karachi and Additional IG CTD are part of the meeting.

The provincial law and order situation was discussed and improvement in coordination between law enforcement agencies was mulled over, said the spokesperson.

A strategy to curb street crime was also formed in the meeting. 

