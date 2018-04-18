Can't connect right now! retry
Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

PPP leader Naveed Qamar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Naveed Qamar said on Wednesday that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal did not comply with the NABs's request to add former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name to the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking on Geo News’ show Capital Talk, Qamar said: “National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in its letter, recommended naming Nawaz in the ECL but the interior minister did not comply with it." 

"NAB cannot be held accountable in this case.”

Nawaz, Maryam depart for London to visit Kulsoom

The father-daughter duo will spend time with Kulsoom Nawaz and is expected to return on Sunday

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam departed for London on Wednesday to visit the former premier's wife who is undergoing medical treatment. 

Prior to departure, Maryam tweeted that in case they are not granted an exemption from appearing in court, they will come back for the hearing.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The next hearing of the case is on April 23.

Discussing Sharjeel Memon's case, Qamar said that it was discussed in the assembly that while in one case a person's name was added to the ECL despite not going through any trial, and at the very same time another person undergoing a trial was allowed to leave the country.

The PPP leader said that a person can be exempted on humanitarian grounds but it should be under a constitutional ambit.

