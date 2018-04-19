Ch Nisar, Shehbaz meet once more, discuss 'political matters'

Chaudhry Nisar (left) and Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: After holding four meetings last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar met once more today.

The meeting took place at the Punjab House where, according to sources, the two leaders discussed various political matters.

The last meeting of the two took place on Sunday where, according to sources, the two discussed various party issues, including a strategy for the upcoming general elections and ways to strengthen the party, along with Shehbaz’s recent trip to Karachi and Peshawar.

Moreover, according to sources, the two party leaders had discussed in the two-hour-long meeting the recent defection of PML-N lawmakers from south Punjab.

The rift between Nisar, a veteran party leader from Rawalpindi, and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been brewing since July last year following Nawaz's disqualification and subsequent public offensive against his ouster.

On Saturday, Nisar, in a statement, said that it seems that the country's biggest problem is whether he gets a party ticket for the upcoming elections or not.



Nisar's statement came after Nawaz's daughter and upcoming party leader Maryam criticised on Friday people “not hopeful of getting tickets from the PML-N” wanting to join rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Maryam was likely responding to reports that Nisar may be joining the PTI — PML-N's arch nemesis.

Earlier, Nisar had said he would not become part of any decision that makes Maryam the party's leader.

Furthermore, in February it was reported that Nawaz had parted ways with his longtime associate Nisar and decided to not extend an invitation to him for the Central Working Committee session.

Nisar has also in the past publicly expressed reservations with senior PML-N leadership.



He also refused to be part of a new cabinet after Nawaz , the then PML-N president, was disqualified as prime minister.

Nisar, at various occasions, advised Nawaz not adopt a confrontational approach following his disqualification but the PML-N supremo ignored the advice and indirectly criticised Nisar as well.