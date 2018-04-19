Can't connect right now! retry
PM Abbasi represents Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is representing Pakistan at the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, which is currently under way at London’s Buckingham Palace. Photo: file

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is representing Pakistan at the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, which is currently under way at London’s Buckingham Palace.

The main theme of the conference, of which Pakistan is one of the founding members, is "Towards A Common Future.”

His Royal Highness Prince of Wales welcomed Commonwealth leaders from 53 countries to the formal opening to the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, British Prime Minister Theresa May said together the member states can face crucial challenges of the 21st century including climate change.

She called for closer collaboration among Commonwealth countries to improve health and education and create employment opportunities.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had reached the United Kingdom to lead the Pakistani delegation in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

Abbasi was received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas and David Pearey, the special representative of the British Foreign Minister, at Heathrow Airport upon his arrival in London.

PM Abbasi is expected to participate actively in all executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the CHOGM's sidelines. Further, during his stay in London, he is also scheduled to call on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales, and meet the British leadership as well.

