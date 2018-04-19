PM Abbasi meets Theresa May at Buckingham Palace

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meeting with British PM Theresa May at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Geo News

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met British counterpart Theresa May on Thursday at the Buckingham Palace.



The premier is scheduled to meet Prince Charles today and attend a dinner later, hosted by Prime Minister May. The main theme of the Commonwealth conference, of which Pakistan is one of the founding members, is "Towards A Common Future.”

Earlier, His Royal Highness Prince of Wales welcomed Commonwealth leaders from 53 countries to the formal opening to the meeting.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached the United Kingdom to lead the Pakistani delegation in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

Abbasi was received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas and David Pearey, the special representative of the British Foreign Minister, at Heathrow Airport upon his arrival in London.

PM Abbasi is expected to participate actively in all executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the CHOGM's sidelines. Further, during his stay in London, he is also scheduled to call on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales, and meet the British leadership as well.