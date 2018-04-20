Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP orders closure of all bogus clinics across KP in a week

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Chief Justice Nisar visiting a private medical college in Peshawar yesterday. Photo: Geo News 

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to close down in a week all bogus clinics and other operations run by quacks across the province. 

The orders came as the chief justice resumed hearing a number of cases related to public welfare issues, including those related to healthcare. 

The chief justice is in Peshawar on a two-day visit and conducted hearings of several matters at the local registry yesterday. 

As the hearing went under way, the chief justice remarked, "quacks are destroying people's lives".

He then inquired from the head of the healthcare commission about his salary, to which he responded that he takes home Rs0.5 million a month. 

"What kind of a province is this where the chief secretary earns Rs180,000 and you get Rs0.5 million," the chief justice wondered.

Taking up the issue of provision of clean drinking water, Chief Justice Nisar ordered the testing of water samples from across the province. 

The chief justice then asked officials present in court how they will get the testing done when the government does not have the required laboratory or technical machinery for it. 

CJP remarked today that the court salutes KP IG Salahuddin Mehsud. Photo: File 

Moving on to law and order issues, the chief justice observed that if the court can salute one person, it is Inspector General (IG) Salahuddin Mehsud. He added that he is satisfied with the performance of the provincial police chief. 

Talking to the media after the hearing, the IG said his appreciation by the apex court is the entire police force's appreciation. 

He informed that as per the apex court's orders, the police retracted security from 1,769 non-essential officials. He explained further that the remaining security cover will also be withdrawn in phases. 

The hearing is under way. 

Our performance in KP will reap results in two years, CM Khattak tells CJP

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had summoned KP CM Pervez Khattak

The apex court is also expected to take up cases related to the closure of roads, conditions of jails, Asma Rani and Mashal Khan murder cases.

The chief secretary will submit a report to the court on the closure of roads whereas Jails Inspector General Shahidullah Khan will submit a report on the state of the province's jails and facilities for prisoners. 

The chief justice also visited the judicial academy and addressed members of the bar association on Thursday.

Cannot fix judicial system alone, CJP appeals to bar members in Peshawar

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar soothes bar members' reservations on Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan's departure

On Thursday, KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak appeared before the court after being summoned.

Chief Justice Nisar, during the hearing, had remarked that he heard a lot of good things regarding Khattak's performance in KP, observing that the latter had no time to spare anymore.

In response, Khattak agreed with the chief justice, adding that the situation in the province had been 'quite bad' when his party had formed the government in KP. The chief minister told the chief justice that his government's performance will reap results in two years' time.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Emergency meeting of KE, NEPRA, Power Division to be held today

Emergency meeting of KE, NEPRA, Power Division to be held today

 Updated an hour ago
Avenfield case: Court to hear pleas on submission of new evidence today

Avenfield case: Court to hear pleas on submission of new evidence today

Updated 2 hours ago
Power woes: CM Sindh suggests political parties to stage sit-in outside PM House

Power woes: CM Sindh suggests political parties to stage sit-in outside PM House

 Updated 7 hours ago
Govt decides not to put US diplomat's name on ECL: sources

Govt decides not to put US diplomat's name on ECL: sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
Six killed in road crash near Hyderabad

Six killed in road crash near Hyderabad

 Updated 10 hours ago
After meeting Shehbaz, Nisar agrees to put aside differences with PML-N: sources

After meeting Shehbaz, Nisar agrees to put aside differences with PML-N: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
CJP orders withdrawal of security from individuals with no entitlement

CJP orders withdrawal of security from individuals with no entitlement

 Updated 12 hours ago
KE, NEPRA, Petroleum Division meeting called to deliberate over Karachi outages

KE, NEPRA, Petroleum Division meeting called to deliberate over Karachi outages

 Updated 12 hours ago
Nadeem Afzal Chan was not ideological: Bilawal Bhutto

Nadeem Afzal Chan was not ideological: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM