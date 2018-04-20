Meesha Shafi's allegations will be dealt with in court, says Ali Zafar's mother

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar (L) poses with his mother Kanwal Ameen during the Grey Goose Fly Beyond Awards ceremony in Mumbai late November 16, 2014. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani singer Ali Zafar’s mother on Friday said Meesha Shafi’s allegations of sexual harassment against her son will be "dealt with legally".

The matter will be resolved in court, his mother, Dr Kanwal Ameen, said while speaking to Geo News via telephone.

Zafar’s mother further said, “I do not wish to speak to the media regarding this matter.”

“A man also has a family just as a woman does. For me, both genders are equally respectable,” she upheld.

She added, “Just like a woman, a man also has respect and dignity.”

Pressure mounted against Zafar after he was hit with a sexual harassment allegation by Meesha Shafi in the first high profile #MeToo accusation in the country.

The allegations were trending across social media in Pakistan after Shafi posted a lengthy message on Twitter, accusing Zafar of sexually harassing her on "more than one occasion".

Zafar denied the accusations, threatening legal action against the singer-cum-actor.



Following the accusation, other high-profile voices were quick to lend their support to Shafi and other women came forward accusing Zafar of the same.



Zafar has dominated the music charts in Pakistan for nearly two decades and has also starred in a number of films, including Bollywood satire Tere bin Laden.

The #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns have gone global since allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were published last October, sparking an avalanche of accusations against other powerful men.

However, the movement has been slow to catch on in Pakistan, where women have fought for their rights for years in a patriarchal society where so-called 'honour' killings and attacks on women remain commonplace.

In a report released earlier this week by watchdog Human Rights Commission Pakistan, the group said violence against women remained troubling, with 5,660 related crimes reported in the country´s four provinces in the first 10 months of 2017.

With additional reporting from AFP.