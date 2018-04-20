If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that the recent tussle between K-Electric (KE) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has only resulted in Karachi's citizens receiving the short end of the stick.

Speaking at the 15th My Karachi Expo opening ceremony, Shah said that if the federal government cannot provide electricity to Karachi’s citizens, KE should hand over the charge to the provincial government.

Karachi has been facing prolonged episodes of load-shedding with an emergency meeting of KE, Power Division and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to be held in the federal capital today.

Adding to that, the CM said that the current tussle between KE and SSGC has created problems for the citizens. He also pointed fingers towards Karachi resident Miftah Ismail, the prime minister's adviser on finance.

He also said that recent construction work underway in the city has created problems for citizens, however, the Sindh government is working towards making sure the work is completed in due course.

