Saturday Apr 21 2018
MAMalik Asghar

Cement factory in Khushab continues to flout environment dept’s orders

KHUSHAB: In sheer violation of the Punjab Environment Protection Department’s orders, a cement factory has continued with its expansion plan in Punjab’s Khushab area, it emerged on Saturday.

Pioneer Cement Ltd has been accused of propagating environmental pollution in the area. The smoke issuing from the factory has been affecting the local population and livestock.

According to an official notification, the factory has been asked to immediately stop all the construction work, ‘in violation of the Section 12 of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997’.

Earlier on December 3, 2017, the Punjab Environment Protection Department had ordered the cement factory to halt the expansion plan.

The EPD had directed the factory owners to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government in order to continue with the project.

The factory owners, in blatant violation of the orders, have continued with the expansion plan.

On 29 March 2018, the environment department officials visited the factory and witnessed that the factory construction work was still in progress.

During the visit, Assistant Director Environment Syed Faisal Maqsood directed the factory administration to shut down the work once again.

The assistant director also warned the factory owners of legal consequences of the violation of the authority’s orders.

When Geo News contacted the factory administration and Faisal Maqsood, they declined to comment on the matter.

It is important to mention that a case related to the issue of smog is being heard by the Supreme Court. In the hearing today of the Sargodha chemical factory suo motu case, the Chief Justice of Pakistan ordered that the samples of the waste should be sent to a laboratory for testing. 

