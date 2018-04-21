Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 21 2018
By
Raees Ansari

Kulsoom Nawaz’s health worsening after cancer spread: diagnosis

By
Raees Ansari

Saturday Apr 21, 2018

Nawaz Sharif with his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London 

LAHORE: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s health has been worsening after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body, medical tests indicate.

The ailing wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was admitted to a hospital in London in September 2017 after she was diagnosed with a throat cancer. She underwent a surgery wherein doctors removed the cancerous tumours in her throat.

However, six chemotherapy sessions later, her cancer has returned and is spreading to the rest of her body, sources familiar with the matter said.

Begum Kulsoom was re-hospitalised a few days ago after she vomited excessively and complained of dehydration. Upon further diagnosis, her doctors suggested that she undergo radiotherapy and stay in hospital longer.

According to sources, another surgery may be required in the next few days due to the resurgence of the cancer.

Nawaz Sharif, who along with his daughter Maryam arrived in London last week to visit Begum Kulsoom, informed the media earlier that the chemotherapy treatment of his wife had ended and that the doctors had told him that another surgery would be done if the cancer reappeared.

The former premier told Geo News in an exclusive conversation that the recently conducted positron emission tomography (PET) and gallium scan had pointed out cancer growth in the patient's body.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Leaving behind culture free of corruption, nepotism: Saad Rafique

Leaving behind culture free of corruption, nepotism: Saad Rafique

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz asks Imran to explain who ordered him to vote for Zardari

Nawaz asks Imran to explain who ordered him to vote for Zardari

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N to emerge victorious in elections, says Abbasi

PML-N to emerge victorious in elections, says Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Cement factory in Khushab continues to flout environment dept’s orders

Cement factory in Khushab continues to flout environment dept’s orders

 Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi on Sunday

MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi on Sunday

 Updated 7 hours ago
Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

 Updated 8 hours ago
Security withdrawn from individuals with no entitlement after CJP orders

Security withdrawn from individuals with no entitlement after CJP orders

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran leaves for four-day London visit

Imran leaves for four-day London visit

 Updated 8 hours ago
Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM