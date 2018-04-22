State of education in complete disarray, this is Punjab government: CJP

Dr Uzma Quraishi. Photo: Educationist

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar dismissed on Sunday the vice-chancellor (VC) of Lahore College for Women University.

The decision came after the court to suo motu notice of reports that LCWU VC Dr Uzma Quraishi was appointed to the post without merit.



Appearing before the court after being summoned, the VC clarified that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had no role in her appointment after the chief justice remarked that they are aware of Iqbal's role in the matter.



The chief justice wondered how seniors were sidelined in the appointment process, adding that, "the state of education has been destroyed". "This is the Punjab government," he remarked further.



Quraishi pleaded the bench not to dismiss her as it would affect her reputation but the court observed that she can plead her case afresh in front of a search committee.

Appearing before the court, Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani informed the bench that Quraishi's appointment was not undertaken in his tenure but added that the inquiry of the matter was forwarded to him for which a committee has been established.

Moreover, the apex court on Sunday ordered the removal of temporary VCs of four public universities in Punjab and ordered permanent appointments in their place.



The court also ordered that the senior most faculty member should be made the interim VC for the time being.

The Punjab advocate general informed the bench that a search committee has been formed which comprises Razzaq Dawood, Zafar Iqbal Quraishi and Umar Saif.



Chief Justice Nisar approved the body's members and remarked that the committee will recommend names for appointment of VCs at public sector universities.

Suspended Punjab University VC's apology rejected

On Saturday, a two-member bench of the apex court, while hearing a suo motu case on illegal appointments of vice-chancellors, had ordered the Punjab government to immediately appoint a new VC at Punjab University.

The court had earlier in the day ordered the suspension of University of Punjab VC Dr Zakaria Zakar.



Appearing before the court today, Zakar pleaded the court to reconsider, stating that he has been teaching for 28 years and has two years of service left.



The court, however, observed that he can apply for the post afresh when the matter is taken up by the varsity's search committee.