Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz’s narrative can break PML-N into two: Shah Mehmood

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman said on Sunday if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif keeps on following his political narrative then his party PML-N can break into two fragments.

The PTI VC was speaking to Geo News, saying that the ruling party has not been pushed to the sidelines.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party is losing its position in Punjab with great speed, and they cannot form a government in the province.

On Saturday, Nawaz Sharif had challenged PTI chief Imran Khan to explain who ordered him to vote for Asif Ali Zardari’s candidate in recent Senate elections and what were his motivations behind voting for PPP’s electoral symbol – arrow.

Nawaz asks Imran to explain who ordered him to vote for Zardari

Ex-premier says won't leave Pakistan like Musharraf; laments 'efforts to deny level playing field to PML-N'

Former prime minister Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Military leaders attend North Waziristan jirga to resolve traders' problems

Military leaders attend North Waziristan jirga to resolve traders' problems

 Updated 2 hours ago
IN PICTURES: The secret season of Baltistan

IN PICTURES: The secret season of Baltistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Grateful to CJP for taking interest in public issues: Siraj

Grateful to CJP for taking interest in public issues: Siraj

 Updated 4 hours ago
Where was ‘respect for vote’ when Nawaz took dictation from Zia, asks Bilawal

Where was ‘respect for vote’ when Nawaz took dictation from Zia, asks Bilawal

Updated 7 hours ago
One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

 Updated 8 hours ago
Siraj-ul-Haq should step down if he disagrees with PTI's policies: Fawad Chaudhry

Siraj-ul-Haq should step down if he disagrees with PTI's policies: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 8 hours ago
Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

 Updated 9 hours ago
‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

 Updated 8 hours ago
CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM