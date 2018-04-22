Nawaz’s narrative can break PML-N into two: Shah Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman said on Sunday if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif keeps on following his political narrative then his party PML-N can break into two fragments.

The PTI VC was speaking to Geo News, saying that the ruling party has not been pushed to the sidelines.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party is losing its position in Punjab with great speed, and they cannot form a government in the province.

On Saturday, Nawaz Sharif had challenged PTI chief Imran Khan to explain who ordered him to vote for Asif Ali Zardari’s candidate in recent Senate elections and what were his motivations behind voting for PPP’s electoral symbol – arrow.

Former prime minister Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.