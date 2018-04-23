Sirajul Haq's remarks on Senate chairman's election meaningful: Nawaz

Former premier Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court today. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq's recent statement regarding the election of the Senate chairman should be pondered over.

Haq had recently claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cast its votes for the Senate chairman last month after "orders from the top".

"Imran should also ask himself on whose orders his party gave votes in the election," said Nawaz, adding that will the people who practice un-principled politics bring 'change'?

The former premier also challenged the PTI chief to own his vote for the Pakistan Peoples Party and also inform the public how the party's candidate Chaudhry Sarwar bagged a Senate seat from Punjab.

The three-time premier made the comments while talking to reporters inside the accountability court hearing three corruption references against him and his family today.

Earlier, Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar arrived in court to attend the hearing.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

As Judge Mohammad Bashir began the proceedings, the hearing of the Al Azizia reference was adjourned until tomorrow owing to the unavailability of Wajid Zia, the Panama case JIT head who was expected to record his statement in the reference today.

Zia has earlier recorded his statement and been cross-examined in the Avenfield reference.

The hearing of the Avenfield case resumed at 2pm today.

NAB Director General Operations Zahir Shah in his statement during the reference's hearing informed the court that he received new documents in relation to the London flats through Pakistan High Commission representative in United Kingdom Usman Ahmed .

He presented council tax and water bills of the Avenfield apartments to the accountability court.

Nawaz and his family members were then allowed to leave the courtroom.

At the hearing of the Avenfield properties reference on Friday, the judge allowed Nawaz and Maryam to be exempted from the hearing but did not approve their request to be exempted from the next hearing — on April 23.

Moreover, the court had accepted NAB's plea to submit new evidence in the case as well as introduce another witness.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers welcomed Nawaz and Maryam at the airport earlier today after the father-daughter duo reached Islamabad from London.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival in the federal capital, Nawaz requested for prayers for his wife Begum Kulsoom's good health.



Maryam, before departure from London, had posted a message on Twitter saying that the two will attend the court hearing if their exemption request is denied — which it was.



The two had reached London Wednesday night to visit the ex-premier's wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for cancer here.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.



NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.